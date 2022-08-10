The Packers dropped a pair of players from their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

Long snapper Steven Wirtel and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell have both been waived. Mitchell was waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Wirtel started last season on the practice squad, but wound up appearing in nine games for the Packers after replacing Hunter Bradley. There were still issues with the snapping and 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis came right up the middle for the fateful blocked punt in Green Bay’s playoff loss.

Jack Coco is the other long snapper on the roster at the moment, but the Packers worked out others this week so more moves could be coming as they try to shore up their special teams.

Packers cut Steven Wirtel, Osirus Mitchell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk