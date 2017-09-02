Packers cut QBs Callahan and Hill, and 2 drafted rookie WRs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill throws past Los Angeles Rams' Marqui Christian during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The close competition for the Green Bay Packers' third-string quarterback job ended in an unfortunate tie for Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill.

They were among roster cuts and other moves announced by the team Saturday to get to the 53-man roster.

Two drafted rookie receivers were also released in DeAngelo Yancey (fifth round) and Malachi Dupre (seventh round). Another rookie from this year's draft class, linebacker Vince Biegel (fourth round), was placed on the physically unable to perform list after he missed training camp with a foot injury.

In a mild surprise, Green Bay elected to keep 10 offensive linemen. The Packers have a solid starting five protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though the second-string line struggled at times in camp. Backup center Don Barclay missed much of the preseason with an ankle injury.

The team figures to make at least one more move to the active roster this weekend with the impending addition of free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks. The veteran agreed to a one-year deal earlier in the week, though the team has not officially announced the signing.

The 33-year-old Brooks was released by the 49ers last week after recording 51 1/2 sacks over eight seasons in San Francisco.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams, the Packers' third-round draft pick, could be a candidate to get moved off the active roster after missing most of camp with a foot injury.

Cutting Callahan and Hill shows how much confidence the Packers have in Brett Hundley, the top backup to Rodgers. Callahan and Hill each had their moments during the preseason. Hundley, entering his third season in the league, finished a solid camp by throwing and running for a touchdown in the preseason finale on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Receiver is another loaded position, so Yancey and Dupre had tough roads to secure roster spots. Another receiver, Geronimo Allison, was suspended by the NFL for the season opener on Sept. 10 against Seattle for violating the league's substance abuse policy. General manager Ted Thompson could face another tough roster decision to make room for Allison.

