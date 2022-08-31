The Packers announced the signing of safety Rudy Ford, which was reported earlier Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team released safety Micah Abernathy.

Abernathy signed with the Packers on Aug. 10 and made the initial 53-player roster despite arriving so late. He played well in the team’s three preseason games and could return to the practice squad.

Abernathy previously played in the USFL.

The Packers also announced they signed QB Danny Etling, WR Travis Fulgham, CB Rico Gafford, RB Tyler Goodson, LB La’Darius Hamilton, DL Jack Heflin, T Caleb Jones, LB Kobe Jones, DL Chris Slayton, RB Patrick Taylor, CB Kiondre Thomas and LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

The Packers signed Etling in January and cut Tuesday. He completed 77.3 percent of his passes in the preseason and had a 123.3 passer rating. Etling also ran for a 51-yard touchdown against the Saints.

The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round in 2018, and he spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Falcons, Seahawks and Broncos.

Packers cut Micah Abernathy, re-sign Danny Etling to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk