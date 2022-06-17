The Packers are making a change to their quarterback room as they head into the pre-training camp break.

The team announced that they cut Kurt Benkert from their 90-man roster on Friday. Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Danny Etling remain on the roster in Green Bay.

Benkert signed with the Packers last spring and spent most of last season on the practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad when Love went on the COVID reserve list in December and made his regular season debut by kneeling the ball twice at the end of a win over the Bears.

Benkert joined the Falcons after going undrafted in 2018 and spent time on their practice squad, injured reserve, and active roster over three seasons.

Packers cut Kurt Benkert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk