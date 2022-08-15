Packers cut Cole Schneider, Donte Vaughn

The Packers waived center Cole Schneider and cornerback Donte Vaughn, the team announced.

Green Bay signed Schneider as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida after he started 47 games for the Knights. He injured his ankle during the first week of training camp and did not play in the preseason opener Friday night.

Vaughn signed as a college free agent on July 26. He is a first-year player who signed with the Chargers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. Vaughn spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad last season.

A hamstring injury sidelined him the past week, and he missed the preseason opener.

The Packers also released outside linebacker Randy Ramsey on Monday, getting them closer to the 85-player limit they need to reach by Tuesday afternoon.

