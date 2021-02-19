The Packers are currently projected to be over the 2021 salary cap, so they’re making a couple moves to trim some veteran salaries.

Green Bay released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirksey, who signed a two-year, $13 million contract last year, was a starter when healthy but missed five games last season. Cutting him saves almost $6 million in cap space.

Wagner played in all 16 games last year and was on the field for 59 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract last year and cutting him will save more than $4 million in cap space.

Packers cut Christian Kirksey, Rick Wagner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk