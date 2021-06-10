The Packers wanted another quarterback on their roster, which meant somebody had to go to make room for the signing of Jake Dolegala.

The Packers waived nose tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday, the team announced.

Rush played one game for the Packers last season.

He also has spent time with the Eagles, Seahawks and Bears, playing nine games with Philadelphia in 2019 and four with Seattle last season.

Rush has 14 tackles, half a sack, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups in his career.

Packers cut Anthony Rush to make room for Jake Dolegala originally appeared on Pro Football Talk