Packers crush Vikings, set up win-and-in season finale vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers used four total touchdowns from Jordan Love and a dominant defensive effort to crush the Minnesota Vikings on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 17 and set up a win-and-in season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Love tossed three touchdown passes — including two in the first half to rookie Jayden Reed — and rushed for a fourth as the Packers cruised to a 33-10 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers improved to 8-8. Getting to 9-8 with a win over the Bears next weekend would clinch a playoff spot as a wildcard team in the NFC.

Reed caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 25-yard score with eight seconds left in the second quarter but left with a chest injury. The Packers led 23-3 at halftime and led 30-3 late in the third quarter.

Reed now has 10 total touchdowns, the third-most by a rookie in team history. He also set the team record for total receptions by a rookie in a single season, surpassing Sterling Sharpe’s record.

Love is up to 30 passing touchdowns and 34 total touchdowns.

Vikings rookie Jaren Hall threw an interception and lost a fumble in the first half, setting up Packers touchdowns. He was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the second half.

The Packers defense allowed only 4.1 yards per play, produced two turnovers and gave up only 3-of-12 conversions on third or fourth down. The only touchdown allowed came after Samori Toure muffed a punt.

