Packers cruise past Rams, keep slim playoff hopes alive

The Green Bay Packers used three total touchdowns from running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones and a disruptive defensive effort to cruise past the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” and keep the team’s slim playoff hopes alive exiting Week 15.

Dillon scored touchdowns to end the first half and start the second, and Jones’ score put the Packers up 24-7 in the third quarter.

The Rams scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 12 points but the Packers comfortably closed out the 24-12 victory at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are now 6-8 and have kept alive the possibility of finishing 9-8 with three more wins. Green Bay likely needs to win out – and get help – to sneak into the playoffs after a 4-8 start.

Monday night’s win officially eliminated the Rams – the defending Super Bowl champions – from playoff contention in the NFC.

And the final outcome was never really in doubt.

Dillon and Jones combined for 126 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards, rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs caught nine passes for 101 yards and the Packers defense produced five sacks, nine quarterback hits and one takeaway.

The Packers had 14 more first downs (27 to 14), 189 more total yards (345 to 156), 123 more passing yards (207 to 84), 66 more rushing yards (138 to 72), three more red zone trips (5 to 2) and almost 15 more minutes of possession (37:19 to 22:41).

The Packers have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 2-4.

Matt LaFleur’s team will go to Miami to play the 8-6 Dolphins on Christmas Day.

