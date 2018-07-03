Packers' crowded backfield situation gets a little clearer with Aaron Jones' suspension

One of the hot topics around the NFL so far this summer, at least around fantasy football circles, was what to make of the Green Bay Packers’ crowded backfield.

The NFL might have cleared it up for everyone.

Aaron Jones, one of the three backs expected to jostle for playing time through the preseason, has been suspended two games by the NFL, the league said during its pre-July 4 news dump on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones’ two-game absence allowed Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery to establish themselves on the Packers’ running back depth chart before Jones is allowed back.

What was Jones suspended for?

The suspension is related to Jones’ arrest last year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to PackersNews.com, Jones was arrested last Oct. 1 and faced several charges after admitting during a traffic stop to smoking marijuana. He pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, PackersNews.com said, citing Wisconsin court records.

Jones apologized for the incident shortly after.

How does this affect the Packers’ backfield?

Jones is a loss for the Packers, despite their tailback depth. Jones, a fifth-round pick last year, averaged an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. He was limited to 12 games due to injury, but showed enough as a runner that he was going to be in the mix to lead the Packers’ committee this year.

That could still happen, but often players who are out of sight for even a couple of weeks get lost in the shuffle. Williams, a fourth-round pick last year, was also effective when he got his chance and can handle every-down duties. Montgomery was the Packers’ running back revelation in 2016 when he was pressed into duty.

Because the Packers’ offense should be among the best in the league again with Aaron Rodgers back from a broken collarbone, there was a lot of interest in who would win the starting tailback job. The competition got thinned out with Jones’ suspension.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was suspended two games by the NFL. (AP)

