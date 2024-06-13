Packers cross-trained first-round pick Jordan Morgan at 4 positions during offseason program

The Green Bay Packers threw just about everything at first-round pick Jordan Morgan during the offseason workout program. The collegiate left tackle got reps at four different positions — left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle — in the latest example of the team’s on-going effort to cross-train the offensive line.

The Packers know Morgan has much to learn as a first-year player learning to play tackle and guard on both sides of the line but will continue pushing him on the mental side.

“He’s got a long way to go in terms of just mentally,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Physically, he has all the tools that you look for and we’re going keep pushing him and he’s got to understand that…I think he’s approaching it the right way and we’re going to continue to push him.”

It remains unclear where Morgan will fit best come training camp. LaFleur said the Packers would have a better idea about the positioning of individual linemen once camp gets rolling and the team can start playing with the best five starting fits.

Zach Tom, the expected starter at right tackle, has missed most of the offseason workout program with a torn pectoral muscle, opening the door for reps for both Morgan and veteran Andre Dillard. Morgan is also competing with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, and nothing is set in stone at right guard, where Sean Rhyan has been the primary option for the first-team offense.

The Packers want offensive linemen to know multiple positions to provide built-in protection against injuries. Tom, for instance, can play all five positions. The same can be said for veteran Elgton Jenkins. Morgan might have a lot to learn mentally as a first-year player, but he looks like another multi-position puzzle piece for LaFleur, Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus along the offensive line.

Now, Morgan and the rest of the Packers will get a five-week break before camp. One of the biggest storylines when training camp opens with a practice on July 22: Where will Morgan play primarily, and can he crack the starting five?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire