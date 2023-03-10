Packers create salary cap space by restructuring David Bakhtiari’s contract

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Packers have freed up some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Green Bay converted a $9.5 million roster bonus and $5.5 million of base salary into a signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That should save about $7.5 million of cap space and move that cap hit to 2024 instead. The 2024 season is Bakhtiari’s last on his current contract.

When healthy, Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, although he has struggled to stay healthy. He missed the last four games of the 2020 season, missed 16 games in 2021 and missed six games in 2022.

The Packers have made several moves to free up cap space this offseason and are now about $24 million under the salary cap.

