Packers create over $7 million in cap space by restructuring Za’Darius Smith’s deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The details are in on the restructured contract between Za’Darius Smith and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers converted $9.76 million of Smith’s base salary and all $5 million of his roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $7.38 million in cap space in 2021.

In other words, the Packers are kicking the can down the road in an effort to get under the salary cap before Wednesday’s deadline.

By converting the base salary and roster bonus this year, the team can spread out the cap hit of the money over the next two seasons. The move creates much-needed cap space now but creates a much larger cap hit for Smith next year.

Smith’s cap hit was scheduled to be $22,000,000 million in 2021 and $20,750,000 in 2022. The restructure will lower his cap hit in 2021 to under $15 million but increase his cap hit in 2022 to over $28 million.

The Packers are clearly confident in getting an extension done with Smith at some point before the 2022 season.

The team needed to create cap space to fit Aaron Jones’ new deal under the cap before the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Smith played in all 32 games and has 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits since signing with the Packers in 2019. He turns 29 in September.

Related

Packers restructure Za'Darius Smith's contract to free cap space

List

Green Bay Packers 2021 free agency tracker, live updates

Recommended Stories

  • For now, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has NFL’s biggest cap hit in 2021

    At $37.2 million, Aaron Rodgers has the NFL's biggest cap hit in 2021. But for how much longer?

  • Packers restructure Za’Darius Smith’s contract to free cap space

    The Packers re-worked Za'Darius Smith's deal to help create salary cap space before the start of the new league year.

  • NFL Rumors: Ted Karras to sign with Patriots; David Andrews leaving team

    The Patriots reportedly will have a new center in 2021, with Ted Karras returning to fill David Andrews' role.

  • Dolphins to sign ex-Patriot Adam Butler

    Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is bringing another of his former Patriots to Miami. Free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler will sign a two-year deal with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Butler was among the ex-Patriots the Dolphins were known to be interested in signing. Flores, the former Patriots defensive coordinator, [more]

  • Packers lose RB Jamaal Williams to division rival Lions

    The Packers will see former teammate and RB Jamaal Williams twice a year in Detroit.

  • Jamaal Williams heading to Lions on two-year deal

    Running back Jamaal Williams is leaving the Green Bay Packers but staying in the NFC North. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Williams is set to sign a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Detroit Lions. With Aaron Jones signing an extension with the Packers, Williams is heading out to [more]

  • Trent Williams passes David Bakhtiari (just barely) as highest paid OL in NFL history

    Trent Williams signed in San Francisco for just over $23 million per year. And Bakhtiari certainly noticed.

  • Losing Jamaal Williams opens big door for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    With Jamaal Williams in Detroit, A.J. Dillon could easily handle 150 or more touches as the Packers' new No. 2 running back in 2021.

  • Decision Day: Michigan, Notre Dame Or Wisconsin for LB Joshua Burnham?

    Joshua Burnham is ranked as the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker in the 2022 class. Rivals.com It's decision day for Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham. After Burnham's announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.

  • Lions agree to terms with RB Jamaal Williams

    Williams joins the Lions backfield

  • Packers place second-round tender on Robert Tonyan

    The Packers have moved to secure tight end Robert Tonyan‘s return to the team for the 2021 season. According to multiple reports, the Packers have tendered Tonyan as a restricted free agent at the second-round level. That sets him up to make $3.384 million and the Packers would get a second-round pick if they opt [more]

  • How did Packers handle their restricted free agents?

    The Packers had six restricted free agents to make decisions on before the new league year.

  • Chiefs to tender restricted free agent OG Andrew Wylie

    The Chiefs are tendering at least one of their five restricted free agents.

  • PODCAST: Impact Of Recent Notre Dame Football Commitments More

    Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the latest news and notes in the world of Fighting Irish recruiting.

  • Report: Texans are signing Tremon Smith

    The Texans have agreed to a one-year contract with core special teams player Tremon Smith, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. The deal has a maximum value of $1.13 million, including an $80,000 signing bonus, a $920,000 base salary, $20,000 workout bonus and up to $80,000 in per-game active bonus, per Wilson. Smith, 24, [more]

  • Jamaal Williams: What the Lions are getting in their new RB

    Williams has been a consistent runner and receiver for the Packers

  • Packers among teams interested in veteran C David Andrews

    The Packers are among a few teams interested in veteran center David Andrews, who started 69 games with the Patriots.

  • Report: Chiefs have shown interest in trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz

    The Eagles have officially given their tight end, Zach Ertz, the green light to search for a trade partner. There are reportedly multiple teams involved. According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are among the teams who have shown interest. A second-round pick out of Stanford in 2013, Ertz has been one of the league’s top tight ends for several years now. He has 82 starts over eight seasons, averaging nearly 93 receptions and 1,000 yards per season during that span. He’s been named to two Pro Bowls and earned one First-Team All-Pro selection with the Eagles

  • AP source: Chargers reach deal with Linsley, retain Davis

    The Los Angeles Chargers are taking a huge step toward upgrading their offensive line, agreeing to terms on a five-year contract with All-Pro center Corey Linsley, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. NFL Network reported Linsley will become the highest-paid center in the league at $62.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

  • Brewers will need hitting resurgence to return to playoffs

    The Milwaukee Brewers understand a repeat of last year’s performance won’t earn them a fourth straight playoff berth. Milwaukee went 29-31 last year and never was above .500 throughout the pandemic-shortened season but reached the postseason thanks to Major League Baseball’s expanded 16-team playoff format. The Brewers aren’t making any apologies for last year but know they can’t afford to finish below .500 again.