Packers create $3.08M in cap space by restructuring Aaron Jones’ contract

The Green Bay Packers have begun making moves to free up cap space ahead of free agency and the start of the new league year in March. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers restructured Aaron Jones’ contract to create $3.08 million in cap space for 2022.

They did so by converting $3.85 million of his 2022 pay into a signing bonus and adding two void years, which allows the Packers to spread that signing bonus out over the length of his contract.

Yates reports that the Packers have created $14 million in cap space over the past two days after also restructuring Kenny Clark’s contract to save almost $11 million.

The Packers have created $3.08M in 2022 cap space by converting $3.85M of RB Aaron Jones' 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years, per source. Green Bay has now created nearly $14M in cap space over the past two days, with more moves ahead. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2022

According to Over The Cap, the Packers were $42.7 million over the salary cap prior to restructuring Jones’ contract, so they still have aways to go before they’re under the $208.2 million limit.