Packers, Cowboys won’t meet until 2021, at the earliest

With former Packers coach Mike McCarthy now coaching the Cowboys, the next game between Green Bay and Dallas becomes even more must-see than it would have been. Unfortunately, the next Green Bay-Dallas game won’t happen until 2021 at the earliest.

Under the scheduling formula, the teams of the NFC North next play all teams of the NFC East in 2022. For 2020, the Cowboys (who finished second in the NFC East) will play the Vikings (second place in the NFC North). Barring a crossing of paths in the postseason, the Packers and Cowboys will play in 2021 only if they finish in the same spot in their divisions next season.

There’s no reason to think Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be retired or gone in 2022. There’s every reason to hope for McCarthy and Rodgers to have a reunion before then. Maybe at a time when plenty of members of dyfunctional families reunite — on Thanksgiving 2021.