Packers rule out WR Davante Adams (foot) for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Davante Adams is a tough receiver to replace for the Packers. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will be missing their most dangerous offensive weapon on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys in a potential NFC playoff preview.

Wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out with a foot injury after a week of missing practice, per the Packers’ injury report. Adams was previously reported to be “unlikely to play,” and this shuts down any possibility of a shocking recovery.

Davante Adams was coming off career night

The injury comes after Adams posted a career-high 180 receiving yards and 10 receptions on 15 targets in a 34-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. Adams exited in the fourth quarter and later diagnosed himself with turf toe bad enough that he couldn’t keep his shoes on.

Turf toe or not, the Packers were initially reported to not think the injury was serious. However, Adams has now been ruled out for a game despite 10 days of rest and hasn’t practiced since.

Adams easily leads the Packers in yards from scrimmage with 378 receiving yards so far this season and is obviously a major loss against a 3-1 Cowboys team. No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the only other player on the Packers roster with more than 100 receiving yards this season.

As ESPN notes, the Packers might have been hopeful for a repeat of what happened the last time Adams’ status was in doubt against the Cowboys. Cleared of a concussion only a day before the Cowboys game in 2017, Adams posted 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns, one of them the game-winner.

Packers also likely without Jamaal Williams, Kevin King

In addition to Adams, the Packers also ruled out back-up running back Jamaal Williams and listed cornerback Kevin King as doubtful.

Without Williams and Adams, the Packers might look to running back Aaron Jones to carry a much-bigger load than usual, while also hoping for your standard Aaron Rodgers wizardry.

Missing King against a revamped Cowboys passing attack might be harder to overcome, though.

