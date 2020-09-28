Packers counted at least 13 missed tackles vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur counted at least 13 missed tackles from his team during Sunday night’s win over Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints.

Five of the misses came on Kamara’s incredible 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter, according to LaFleur.

“We had 13, at a minimum,” LaFleur said Monday. “There were a couple others where they don’t get credited for missed tackles, but we had some guys who took some bad angles that weren’t in position to make a tackle. There was definitely some concerns there.”

LaFleur said Kamara created the “majority” of the missed tackles.

“You have to find a way to get that guy on the ground,” LaFleur said.

Pro Football Focus counted eight missed tackles by the Packers.

Kamara caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 58 yards. His 197 total yards were a career-high. A big chunk came on the 52-yard catch and run that featured missed tackles from Will Redmond, Ty Summers, Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

Redmond missed two big tackles on Kamara, contributing over 70 yards to the Saints’ total on Sunday night. Summers and Alexander were also dinged for two misses by PFF.

LaFleur said the emphasis will be on swarming to the ball to avoid one-on-one tackling opportunities, especially against a player like Kamara.

“We will continue to work on those fundamentals and we need to see improvement,” LaFleur said.

The Packers missed 15 total tackles during the first two weeks and have 23 through three games, per PFF. Savage leads the team with five misses. Redmond and Amos both have three.