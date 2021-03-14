Packers ‘could be in play’ for veteran free agent WR T.Y. Hilton

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers might have their eyes on a veteran wide receiver in free agency.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Packers and Miami Dolphins “could be in play” for free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton, signaling expected interest from the two teams when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton is entering free agency after catching 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He has five career 1,000-yard receiving seasons, although he’s been kept under 800 receiving yards each of the last two years.

The Packers may be looking for cheap veteran options in free agency, including at wide receiver. Over 30 years old and with declining production, Hilton isn’t likely to be an expensive player in 2021, possibly giving the Packers a chance to add an experienced veteran capable of giving the offense something new alongside Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at receiver.

Hilton, who turns 32 years old in November, played in 15 games last season after appearing in just 10 in 2019.

Hilton caught 60.2 percent of his targets and averaged 8.2 yards per target for the Colts in 2020. He produced five receiving touchdowns, giving him at least five scores in eight of his first nine NFL seasons.

Pro Football Focus ranked Hilton as the 22nd best receiver by overall grade in 2020.

The veteran receiver played the majority of his snaps as a perimeter receiver last season, but he can operate from the slot.

Hilton caught three passes for 36 yards in the Colts’ win over the Green Bay Packers in 2020. In eight games, he produced over 50 receiving yards.

Hilton will be an unrestricted free agent. The legal tampering period – when teams and players can agree on terms of new deals – begins on Monday.

