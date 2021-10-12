Packers could miss CB Kevin King when they need him most

Just when Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King starts to generate some momentum, he suffers another injury. King put together a solid performance in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the past two games with a concussion. However, King would later exit the game with a shoulder injury.

LaFleur said King was basically playing with one arm but thought that he did “really well.”

King exited Sunday’s game during the fourth quarter after attempting an awkward tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. However, according to LaFleur, the injury had occurred well before that.

Another injury for King couldn’t have come at a worse time. Last week, the Packers placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve as he also tries to heal from a shoulder ailment. Surgery could end Alexander’s season if it doesn’t heal correctly.

However, with King in the lineup, the Packers defense would have a veteran to lean on opposite of rookie Eric Stokes. Isaac Yiadom, who is mainly utilized on special teams, was called on to replace King.

King takes a lot of flak from the fan base for past performances and persistent injuries, but Sunday’s game was a great example of how mentally and physically tough he is. Shoulder issues have been a constant battle for King dating back to college. However, Sunday’s injury certainly didn’t hold King back from having his best game of the season and one of his best performances in recent years. Pro Football Focus gave King a defensive grade of 76.2, which was his highest rating since the 2019 season.

Early on, it was evident that King was going to leave it all out on the field. He made a couple of physical tackles en route to a season-high total of five. Also, not to be dismissed, King performed well when covering one of Cincinnati’s young but talented pass catchers. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed three receptions to wide receiver Tee Higgins for a total of 17 yards.

Unfortunately, it is somehow fitting that King could miss more time when Green Bay needs him most. Since entering the league in 2017, he has missed 36 percent of the regular-season games. The team is used to managing without him, but that was with Alexander in the lineup. Stokes has shown a lot of promise in his first five games, but over the next two weeks, he will face some talented receivers that include the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson and the Washington Football Team’s Terry McLaurin.

King will not be able to provide any relief if King is sidelined again. It will be up to a rookie and a backup like Yiadom to help extend the Packers’ four-game winning streak. Hopefully, a positive update on King’s shoulder will arrive when LaFleur holds his mid-week press conference on Wednesday.

