Packers could have franchise-tagged Aaron Jones twice, for $19 million total

A shrinking running back market and a depressed cap have taken a major chunk out of the franchise-tag number at the position. With the Packers signing running back Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus, an obvious question arises: Why didn’t the Packers simply tag Jones this year and, if necessary, next year?

With the franchise tag for running backs at $8.655 million in 2021, the Packers could have paid out $19.041 million over the next two years, given the 20-percent raise Jones would have earned if tagged again in 2022. They also would have been protected against injury or ineffectiveness in 2021, allowing them a way out on a one-year, seven-figure deal. It ultimately would make little sense for the Packers to commit to paying more than $19.041 million over the next two years.

The difference, of course, is that the Packers will have a pair of option years on the back end of Jones’ contract, where they can choose to keep him if they want.

Regardless, the franchise-tag dynamic becomes another interesting data point in the full breakdown and analysis of the Jones contract. The signing bonus puts him well ahead of the game under the 2021 tag. If Jones ends up with more than $19.041 million fully guaranteed at signing, Jones also will be ahead of the game through 2022.

    Packer running back Aaron Jones will remain Packers running back Aaron Jones, thanks to a four-year, $48 million deal with a $13 million signing bonus. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced the deal and added this: "We anticipated bigger offers in free agency but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers."

    Guard Jon Feliciano said in February that he anticipated remaining with the Bills rather than leaving as a free agent and it appears he's reached a deal that will keep him in Buffalo. Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com reports that Feliciano has agreed to a three-year, $17 million deal with the Bills.

    The Packers might have interest in free agent wide receiver T.Y Hilton when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

    Stephon Gilmore is underpaid at the cornerback spot, and that's going to have to change if the Patriots want to keep him according to the latest scuttlebutt.

  • Drew Brees ends one of NFL's greatest careers with retirement from Saints

    Quarterback is league’s all-time passing yards leaderHigh point came in 2009 season with Super Bowl title Drew Brees waves to the stands after what turned out to be the final game of his career. Photograph: Derick E Hingle/USA Today Sports Drew Brees has brought an end to one of the most successful careers in NFL history with his retirement from the New Orleans Saints. The 42-year-old quarterback made the announcement 15 years to the day he signed with the Saints, starting a career in New Orleans that brought the team a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season. Along the way he set NFL records for career passing yards and completions as well as being named to the Pro Bowl 13 times. Brees let his children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, make the announcement in a video posted to social media. “After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us,” they said. Brees added his own thoughts in a message below the video. “After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. “You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!” There will never be another Drew Brees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/iQ2eOiV5Wz— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021 Brees was the leader of a team that became a symbol of hope for New Orleans after the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina and the Saints’ stadium was used as a refuge for those made homeless by the catastrophe. However, the quarterback did not look destined for a hall of fame career when he was picked by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft, with many believing that, at 6ft, he was too small to excel in the NFL. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers before joining the Saints as a free agent in 2006. The Miami Dolphins were also interested in signing Brees but had concerns over a shoulder injury. It was a move that would change the fortunes of both Brees and the Saints: he led New Orleans to nine playoff appearances, something the team had managed only four times in their previous 39 years of existence. While his arm strength deserted him as his career progressed, he never lost his accuracy and completed 67.7% of his passes over his regular season career. His 571 career touchdowns are second only to Tom Brady. His one career blemish came in the aftermath of the police killing of Goerge Floyd in the summer of 2020, when Brees reiterated his long-held opposition to anyone kneeling during the national anthem, saying he would never approve of anyone disrespecting the flag. He later apologized for the statement and described the backlash as “crushing”. However, he was generally beloved in New Orleans where he was known as “Breesus” and was heavily involved in charity work in the city, particularly in the aftermath of Katrina. The search for Brees’s successor now starts for the Saints, who have had to release several of their veterans after finding themselves over the salary cap. His back-ups at quarterback, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, are wildly erratic and unproven respectively, although the spine of the team is still talented.

    Buffalo Bills re-sign OL Jon Feliciano ahead of 2021 free agency.

    The New Orleans Saints restructured their contract with backup QB Taysom Hill, saving salary cap space and setting Twitter on fire.

    Could the Cincinnati Bengals have the perfect free-agent target in Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley?

    The Houston Texans are swapping draft picks with the New England Patriots for OT Marcus Cannon. What exactly were those picks?

    The Texans and Dolphins are making a linebacker exchange.

    The Steelers appear to be talking contract with the veteran left tackle who is due to hit free agency on March 17.

    The Patriots and Houston Texans completed a trade involving Marcus Cannon on Sunday.

    With the right approach to saving and investing, you, too, can breeze through a stock market crash without losing sleep.

    Pat Riley played the rental market at last year’s trading deadline. After an eight-month lease, which included the new decor of an Eastern Conference championship banner, Jae Crowder was gone. That makes the March 25 NBA trading deadline particularly complex this year. Because this time the tenure for rental tenants could be a matter of weeks. As Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge ...

    The match will now resume at 1615 local time (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organisers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years. The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and the breeze failed to rise above that level in a sustainable manner, forcing organisers to abandon racing for the day.

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

    Edwards hasn't fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

