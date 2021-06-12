Packers continue to dig themselves into hole with Aaron Rodgers with ‘complicated’ comment

The Green Bay Packers continue to make things worse with the Aaron Rodgers as they continue to paint their franchise quarterback and reigning MVP in an unflattering way.

Packers president Mark Murphy addressed the Rodgers situation during an event at Lambeau Field, where he referenced conversations with former Packers GM Ted Thompson, who passed away earlier this year, specifically how Thompson would call Rodgers a “complicated fellow.”

And while Murphy was hiding behind Thompson’s words, Murphy was the one that brought up Rodgers in an unflattering way — for the second time this week. Earlier, Murphy said he believes the Rodgers situation has “divided the Packers’ fan base.”

“I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said, via NBC 26 Green Bay. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that.”

Packers President Mark Murphy calls Aaron Rodgers a “complicated fella.” https://t.co/vosq5yFTh8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 12, 2021

Rodgers failed to show up to Packers’ mandatory minicamp, and he’s made it clear that he has no intentions of playing for Green Bay again due to his issues with the front office.

“Complicated” remarks like this — and the ones regarding the division of the fan base — aren’t a good way to get back in Rodgers’ good graces. Which is only good news for Chicago Bears fans looking to finally welcome the Packers to their own personal quarterback hell.

List