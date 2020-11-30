Packers continue bounce-back trend under Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers still haven’t lost back-to-back games under coach Matt LaFleur.

The trend continued Sunday night as the Packers delivered a decisive win over the Chicago Bears after losing to the Indianapolis Colts the week before.

LaFleur’s team has lost six regular-season games since he took over as the head coach to start the 2019 season. After each loss, the Packers responded with a win the next week.

Usually, the win is convincing and impressive. The Packers’ average margin of victory in the six wins immediately after losses? Fourteen points.

In fact, LaFleur’s team has scored 30 or more points in five of the six games and won four of the six games by 15 or more points.

Year Loss Next win Final score Margin of victory 2019 vs. PHI at DAL 34-24 10 2019 at SF vs. CAR 24-16 8 2019 at LAC at NYG 31-13 18 2020 at TB at HOU 35-20 15 2020 vs. MIN at SF 34-17 17 2020 at IND vs. CHI 41-25 16

Another trend: the Packers haven’t turned the ball over once in the six games following a loss.

Of course, responding to a loss won’t help the Packers in the postseason, but it’s a great thing in the regular season. LaFleur’s team hasn’t let negative performances spill into the next week. The Packers are rising to the challenge and responding to adversity week-to-week. In most cases, that ability is a credit to the head coach.

On Sunday, the Packers bounced back from last week’s overtime loss to the Colts by racing out to a big lead over the Bears in a crucial NFC North showdown. The victory – which ended up at 15 points after the Packers led by as many as 31 – widened the Packers’ lead in the division to three games with five to go.

Barring the first losing streak of the LaFleur era, the Packers should win the NFC North title for the second straight season.

