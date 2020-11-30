Packers continue bounce-back trend under Matt LaFleur
The Green Bay Packers still haven’t lost back-to-back games under coach Matt LaFleur.
The trend continued Sunday night as the Packers delivered a decisive win over the Chicago Bears after losing to the Indianapolis Colts the week before.
LaFleur’s team has lost six regular-season games since he took over as the head coach to start the 2019 season. After each loss, the Packers responded with a win the next week.
Usually, the win is convincing and impressive. The Packers’ average margin of victory in the six wins immediately after losses? Fourteen points.
In fact, LaFleur’s team has scored 30 or more points in five of the six games and won four of the six games by 15 or more points.
Year
Loss
Next win
Final score
Margin of victory
2019
vs. PHI
at DAL
34-24
10
2019
at SF
vs. CAR
24-16
8
2019
at LAC
at NYG
31-13
18
2020
at TB
at HOU
35-20
15
2020
vs. MIN
at SF
34-17
17
2020
at IND
vs. CHI
41-25
16
Another trend: the Packers haven’t turned the ball over once in the six games following a loss.
Of course, responding to a loss won’t help the Packers in the postseason, but it’s a great thing in the regular season. LaFleur’s team hasn’t let negative performances spill into the next week. The Packers are rising to the challenge and responding to adversity week-to-week. In most cases, that ability is a credit to the head coach.
On Sunday, the Packers bounced back from last week’s overtime loss to the Colts by racing out to a big lead over the Bears in a crucial NFC North showdown. The victory – which ended up at 15 points after the Packers led by as many as 31 – widened the Packers’ lead in the division to three games with five to go.
Barring the first losing streak of the LaFleur era, the Packers should win the NFC North title for the second straight season.
