Packers considering playing Yosh Nijman at right tackle

In an effort to get the five best starting offensive linemen on the field together, the Green Bay Packers are considering starting backup left tackle Yosh Nijman at right tackle moving forward.

“Potentially, that’s something we’ve definitely talked about,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “We’ll continue to do the best job we can in terms of repping these guys at practice. That is definitely something we’ve talked about, but haven’t made any decision about that yet.”

Having Nijman start at right tackle would give Elgton Jenkins a chance to move back inside to guard, where he was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Nijman started eight games last season and then the first two games of this season at left tackle, but the return of David Bakhtiari – a five-time All-Pro – has provided the Packers with some flexibility in terms of moving Nijman around.

LaFleur confirmed the team has given reps to Nijman at right tackle. He played the position in college at Virginia Tech.

Bakhtiari played 70 of 73 snaps and all but one series during the Packers’ win over the New England Patriots. Nijman played three snaps but was questionable going into the game with an illness.

LaFleur said the plan was to play Bakhtiari two series and then one series off – with Nijman rotating in – on Sunday, but that changed after two quarters.

“We got into halftime and Dave said, ‘I’m going,'” LaFleur said.

Jenkins has allowed two sacks and nine total pressures over his first three games as a starter at right tackle since coming back from a torn ACL. On Sunday, Matthew Judon beat him for a third-down sack and later ended the team’s first drive in overtime with an immediate pressure on third down.

It’s possible the Packers could go with Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Jenkins and Nijman as the starting five at some point this season. In this scenario, Royce Newman – the current starter at right guard – would get moved out of the lineup.

Nijman has allowed five pressures over 95 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Story continues

“We have a lot of confidence in Yosh and his ability to go out there and perform at a high level,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are still considering Nijman as a rotational player with Bakhtiari at left tackle – LaFleur called it a “fluid, week to week type deal” – so there could be limitations to moving Nijman to right tackle full time.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire