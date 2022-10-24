Packers considering change in punt returner after another Amari Rodgers fumble

The Green Bay Packers are going to “take a look” at the punt returner position after Amari Rodgers fumbled again during Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

“That’s something we’re going to evaluate, for sure, we are evaluating, we’re talking about in terms of what we want to do in that regard,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.

Rodgers muffed a punt leading to a turnover in the first half. Washington turned the field position – after recovering the fumble at the 17-yard line – into a field goal, resulting in important points in a game that finished 23-21.

Rodgers now has three fumbles this year (including two in the last three games) and five in his short career.

“I think we do have a lot of confidence in Amari and his ability to field the ball, but you can’t put the ball on the ground,” LaFleur said. “He knows that. He feels awful about it, but it is what it is. We have to get better, no doubt about it.”

Through seven games, Rodgers has returned 16 punts for 113 yards and six kickoffs for 122 yards.

After a Rodgers fumble in London against the Giants, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said the Packers weren’t going to “shitcan” him as the primary returner.

Pressed on why he has confidence in Rodgers, LaFleur pointed to practice and how his second-year receiver performs during live, high-intensity periods during the week.

“The confidence comes from the practice and what we see on a daily basis.”

Is there a better option? The Packers list Randall Cobb as the backup punt returner, but he’s on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The third-stringer on the depth chart is rookie Romeo Doubs, who had at least two drops as a receiver in Washington.

Rodgers has already been replaced on kickoff returns. Rookie receiver Christian Watson handled the job in London, and cornerback Keisean Nixon has returned kickoffs in each of the last two games.

