Packers considered to be favorites to trade for Stephon Gilmore?

The New England Patriots are expected to release All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but a trade might still be possible, and the Green Bay Packers could be the final destination.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal tweeted Wednesday morning that he’d be “shocked” if the Patriots don’t end up trading Gilmore, and the Packers – a Super Bowl contender with a question mark at cornerback – “are considered the favorite in league circles” to make the deal.

ESPN first reported the expected release of Gilmore by the Patriots. The reason for the divorce was failed contract negotiations.

The Patriots would almost certainly prefer a trade over just releasing the player, especially if a deal sends him to the NFC, and the Packers might see a trade as the only way to ensure they get the player. Gilmore would be free to sign with any team if he is released.

Matt LaFleur’s team is dealing with injuries to both Jaire Alexander and Kevin King. The extent of Alexander’s injury is currently unknown, but the Packers are expected to provide an update on Wednesday. A significant injury could incentivize the Packers to make a move for Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

A trade for Gilmore might require a re-worked contract. The Packers are currently around $7 million under the salary cap in 2021, but a new deal for Gilmore might work if the team includes a signing bonus and void years.

