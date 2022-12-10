Packers should consider moving Rasul Douglas to safety in 2023

Is a move to safety a possibility for Green Bay Packers’ corner Rasul Douglas? It may be something for the team to consider in 2023.

There’s no denying that Green Bay’s defense has been a complete and utter disappointment this season, and the play of their safeties is one of the main reasons. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos were expected to form one of the most reliable safety tandems in the league. Instead, poor tackling and poor coverage have resulted in down years for both.

During the offseason, the Packers will face a tough decision regarding Amos. He is slowing down at this point in his career, and age is definitely a factor. Amos was a great signing back in 2019, but it may be wise to let him walk and sign elsewhere before he turns 30 in April.

Unfortunately, it won’t be that easy with Savage. Last April, Green Bay exercised his fifth-year option, which will be worth $7.9 million in 2023 and basically guarantees he will be back for another season.

One silver lining at safety has been newcomer Rudy Ford. When Savage moved to the slot for a week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Ford had a surprise performance of two interceptions. Since then, Ford has continued to make plays, with a forced fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles and a fumble recovery last week against the Chicago Bears.

Ford’s playmaking in an expanded role could factor into the team’s plans at safety, but they have to consider his long-term stability while finding someone to play alongside him. Savage could get another chance, even though nickel may actually be his best position. Green Bay can always address the safety position through the draft or free agency, but they may also have an answer already on the roster.

Given his build and ball skills, maybe Douglas is better suited for safety.

Following his Cinderella season in 2021, the Packers had no choice but to give Douglas another contract. Douglas excelled as an outside corner last season with a team-high five interceptions despite making his first appearance in Week 6. Unfortunately, this season hasn’t been as fruitful.

Story continues

In 2021, Douglas allowed a reception percentage of 51.5, according to Pro Football Focus. That percentage has risen to 70.8 in 2022. Last season, his allowed passer rating was a staggering 46.3. However, that number has more than doubled to 103.8 this season. Penalties have also been an issue, as he ranks third among corners with seven.

Green Bay already tried experimenting with Douglas in the slot in an attempt to keep their best three corners on the field. Although, early on, it became clear that Douglas was better suited for the perimeter. Unfortunately, it took a season-ending injury to Eric Stokes in Week 9 for him to move back outside.

But even after moving back to his old spot, the Packers haven’t seen drastic improvement from Douglas. Between Weeks 10-13, Douglas has allowed a passer rating of 118.8 against his coverage. He also would have allowed two huge plays that could have been touchdowns if not for two penalties.

Those penalties, in particular, stand out. Both plays highlighted Douglas’ lack of foot speed, which can get him in trouble when matched up with faster receivers. It was especially noticeable when he was in the slot to start the season.

That said, where Douglas’ footwork and speed fail him, his ball skills and instincts help compensate. Aaron Rodgers likened Douglas to Charles Woodson for his ball skills and ability to read routes. Coincidentally, Woodson also made the switch to safety later in his career, and when you factor in Douglas’ size (6-2, 209 lbs), he would appear to have the skillset and build to make the same transition. It wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Douglas either, who played safety for the Philadelphia Eagles when they were hit with injuries.

Right now the Packers have minimal knowledge of what Douglas can offer at safety. He practiced there some during training camp but has yet to get a look in the regular season. Back in August, defensive coordinator Joe Barry expressed his confidence in Douglas being able to play anywhere in the secondary.

“He has such a great feel, he’s such an instinctual and aware player, you could put him anywhere on the back end, and he’d find a way,” Barry said.

Therefore, letting Douglas roam around the back end doesn’t seem a bad idea if you’re Green Bay. It’s something that should be explored prior to next season whether Barry is in charge or not since it doesn’t make sense to put Douglas back in the slot if Jaire Alexander and Stokes are both healthy. Those two appear to be the Packers preferred outside corners, which means Douglas will need to find a new position unless the team decides to part ways altogether. However, rather than losing a good player on defense, perhaps Green Bay should try to tap further into Douglas’ versatility and give him a real chance at safety.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire