Packers confident in Jaire Alexander’s recovery from shoulder injury

The record-breaking $84 million contract extension spoke loudly enough about the Green Bay Packers’ confidence in Jaire Alexander moving forward, but team president Mark Murphy recently expressed confidence in how Alexander has recovered from last year’s shoulder injury.

In his monthly Q&A column at Packers.com, Murphy downplayed any kind of concern regarding the long-term status of Alexander’s shoulder.

“With regard to the injury, our doctors have cleared him to play and don’t think it will affect him going forward. A shoulder injury is typically not one that will affect a cornerback’s play long-term,” Murphy wrote.

Alexander injured his shoulder making a tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris in Week 4 of last season. He didn’t have surgery but missed the rest of the regular season, only to return for seven snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round playoff loss.

Several members of the Packers organization expressed admiration for how Alexander worked his way back from the injury to end last season.

The end result was a lucrative new contract. Alexander’s new deal with the Packers includes the richest signing bonus and yearly average ever for a defensive back.

Alexander, 25, is a core member of the Packers franchise and among the best cornerbacks in football.

“He can do it all,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in March.

With two healthy shoulders, expect Alexander to follow around No. 1 receivers and play more in the slot in 2022.

In 2018, Alexander became Gutekunst’s first-ever pick as Packers general manager.

“Not a bad pick,” Murphy wrote.

Related