Packers confident David Bakhtiari will return to health after lost 2021 season

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice on December 31, 2020. That caused him to miss all but the last game of the 2021 regular season, and when his knee didn’t respond well after the regular-season finale, he missed the playoffs as well.

But if the Packers are worried about Bakhtiari’s knee, they’re not showing it.

In fact, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told beat reporters today that the team is confident Bakhtiari will return to health and play well in 2022.

Bakhtiari was widely viewed as one of the best left tackles in the NFL before he was injured, which is why the Packers signed him to a four-year, $105.5 million contract during the 2020 season. They were obviously expecting to get a lot more out of him when they signed him than they have so far, but they still believe that he can regain his old form.

