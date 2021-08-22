Packers ‘concerned’ about OLB Za’Darius Smith, who could miss Week 1

The Green Bay Packers aren’t really sure when All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith will return from injury, and his availability is now in doubt for Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Asked Sunday about Smith’s status, coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t able to provide a timeline and confirmed the injury is a “concern.”

“That’s a great question. I’m not quite sure when we’ll get Z back,” LaFleur said. “He’s injured right now. I know he wants to be out there, but we’re going to be smart with him. He’s a big-time player for us. Yeah, it definitely is a concern.”

Smith came off the non-football injury list last Monday and practiced, but he hasn’t participated since, sitting out the team’s joint practices with the New York Jets during Wednesday and Thursday of last week. The original injury was listed as a back injury.

The Packers go to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sept. 12. LaFleur isn’t sure if Smith, who has a team-high 26.0 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons, will be ready to go by then.

“It could, potentially,” LaFleur said when asked if the injury could affect his Week 1 availability.

Smith, who signed in Green Bay before the 2019 season, hasn’t missed a regular-season game over the last two years.

If Smith’s injury holds him out of Week 1, the Packers would roll with veteran Preston Smith and 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary at outside linebacker. The team might also be tempted to keep a fifth outside linebacker on the initial 53-man roster if Smith isn’t ready for the start of the regular season.

