Packers complain about intentional grounding on 49ers' TD drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers sorely needed a touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and that's precisely what they got. Trey Lance replaced Jimmy Garoppolo and ran it in from the 1-yard line for San Francisco's first points of the game, cutting the score to 17-7.

As the teams left the field for halftime, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made his way toward the officials and was visibly frustrated.

According to "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya, LaFleur was upset about what he deemed to be a missed intentional grounding call on the play immediately before the touchdown was scored.

I gotta think that’s grounding. pic.twitter.com/TGjPQ9jGUz — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) September 27, 2021

Yes, Garoppolo was not outside the tackle box, and his attempted pass did not get back to the line of scrimmage. However, that was a direct result of the hit Garoppolo took from the Packers' defender, hence why it was not called intentional grounding.

That touchdown was a big momentum shift, so it's easy to understand why LaFleur would be upset. But in this particular case, the officials got it right.

