What do you make of Packers comeback win vs. Dolphins? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the Green Bay Packers comeback win vs. the Miami Dolphins from Week 16.
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the Green Bay Packers comeback win vs. the Miami Dolphins from Week 16.
As Monday begins, the Raiders are technically still alive in the postseason race, despite being 6-9 following Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers. That could — and probably will — change by the end of the day, as Las Vegas will be eliminated if the Chargers defeat the Colts on Monday night. But the Raiders [more]
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins fell at home 26-20 to the Packers.
Peter King dives into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including the best games from the holiday weekend.
It’s highly unusual for a team to lose every game in December — and experience separate three-game and four-game losing streaks — and still control its playoff destiny.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
After just one year on campus, former four-star quarterback and Indiana native, Brady Allen, has entered the Transfer
After Denver's brutal 51-14 loss, linebacker Randy Gregory exchanged punches with Rams guard Oday Aboushi as the teams were walking off the field.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
The No. 4 Buckeyes will travel to Atlanta, Georgia for a Peach Bowl date with No. 1 Georgia at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Robert Saleh said Friday that "thinking playoffs is farfetched." But after a lot of help from around the NFL on Christmas weekend, New York's playoff hopes are still very much alive.