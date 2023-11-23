Packers come out throwing, take early 7-0 lead

The Packers elected to take the ball after winning the coin toss in Detroit on Thursday and they didn't wait long to show why they wanted the ball in their hands.

Jordan Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson for a 53-yard gain on the first offensive play of the game and the Packers immediately put themselves in scoring position as a result. Love hit Watson again for eight more yards on the next play and then found rookie Jayden Reed for a 10-yard touchdown two plays after that.

AJ Dillon ran twice for four yards on the non-passing play for Green Bay.

It's 7-0 Packers with less than three minutes off the clock.