Packers come back to beat Lions, claim a playoff bye

It wasn’t easy, but the Packers earned themselves a playoff bye today in Detroit.

After falling behind 17-3 and looking like they were going to choke away the bye week that was right there for the taking, Green Bay took over in the fourth quarter to win 23-20.

Aaron Rodgers was extremely inaccurate, completing just 27 of 55 passes, but he did finish with 323 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones had a strong game, topping 100 yards on the ground and playing well as a receiver.

The Lions have been finding ways to lose all season, and they did it again today. This game was right there for the taking, but instead they lost to finish 3-12-1.

The Packers will spend next week resting up and then host a game at Lambeau Field in two weeks.