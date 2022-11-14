Packers come back from 14 points down, stun Cowboys in overtime

The Green Bay Packers looked ready to stumble to 3-7 with a sixth straight loss after falling behind 28-14 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Instead, a breakout game from rookie receiver Christian Watson, a few clutch stops from the defense and a big play from Allen Lazard helped the Packers stun the Cowboys in overtime.

Mason Crosby’s 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime handed the Packers a 31-28 win.

Watson caught three touchdowns, including the two scores that tied the game in the fourth quarter. He finished with four catches for a career-high 107 yards.

The Packers defense stopped the Cowboys on four straight possessions to end the contest, including on fourth down on the first drive of overtime.

And Lazard caught 36-yard pass on a run-pass option to convert 3rd-and-1 and set up Crosby’s game-winner.

The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and are now 4-6 after 10 games. While the Minnesota Vikings are 8-1 and running away with the division crown, the Packers are still very much alive in the NFC playoff race.

In four days, the Packers will host the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on “Thursday Night Football.” Can Matt LaFleur’s team use this win to build momentum? A win over the Titans would improve the Packers’ record to 5-6 with six games to go.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire