Packers collapse on offense, special teams and lose to 49ers in divisional round

The Green Bay Packers fell apart on offense and endured another special teams meltdown, and the two forces combined to end the 2021 season for Matt LaFleur’s team well short of the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers blocked a field goal and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Robbie Gould’s field goal as time expired allowed Kyle Shanahan’s team to upset the Packers and advance to the NFC title game with a 13-10 win at a cold and snow-covered Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the opening drive but managed just 263 yards. Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times and completed passes to just four different receivers.

The special teams, a nightmare all season, produced another disaster. Mason Crosby’s field goal before halftime was blocked, and the 49ers tied the game when Corey Bojorquez’s punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Talanoa Hufanga with just under five minutes left.

After a quick three-and-out by the offense, the 49ers drove 44 yards in 3:20 to set up the game-winning field goal. The final performance from the special teams? The Packers had only 10 players on the field for Gould’s kick.

The Packers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, finished 13-4 in the regular season but once again failed in the postseason. For the third consecutive season, the Packers failed to get back to the Super Bowl despite winning 13 games.

The 49ers will move on to face the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game.