Packers' coaches emphasizing footwork and fundamentals with Jordan Love

Jordan Love came on strong last season and removed any doubt that he's the quarterback the Packers want to build their offense around, but his coaches still see areas where he can get better.

Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements and head coach Matt LaFleur both spoke this offseason about the importance of Love perfecting his fundamentals.

"But what we're making a big emphasis on is [having] perfect feet," LaFleur said, via ESPN. "Making sure the guys go through their progressions, having perfect feet. And when they're not, they hear about it. I just think, again, offseason, where we're at, new defense, it's important for them to understand the drops that we want them to take, so we implemented it."

Clements said the offseason, when quarterbacks can get sustained work without a live pass rush, is a good time to prepare that way.

"It's just more fundamental things," Clements said. "Footwork and how he moves in the pocket, and we're working on the drills, working on throwing a lot of routes on air because you can't have defenders out there at this point. It's just presence in the pocket, when to move, when not to move, things like that."

Love has said he expects to sign a long-term contract with the Packers soon, and the Packers know just what they want to see from him as he leads the franchise for years to come.