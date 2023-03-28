Packers coach ready for Jordan Love era: 'It’s gonna be exciting for him and for us'

PHOENIX – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur started his press conference at the NFL’s annual league meeting with what was somewhat of a farewell to Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is still technically on the Packers roster, but the franchise is preparing for his departure and operating like the veteran quarterback is no longer part of its plans.

“I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron (Rodgers) has done for so many in our organization. Obviously have experienced a lot of great times together. We won a lot of football games together,” LaFleur said Tuesday at the Arizona Biltmore. “Ultimately didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself, my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization (and) other players. A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play. And play at such a high level.”

Rodgers publicly expressed his desire to play for the New York Jets on March 15 during "The Pat McAfee Show." The Jets and the Packers are currently negotiating trade compensation in what’s unfolding to be a public process between the two sides. Rodgers owns the franchise record in passing touchdowns and has won a Super Bowl and four NFL MVPs. But both sides are ready to go in a different direction.

Jordan Love, the Packers' first-round pick in 2020, is ready to assume the role of starting quarterback.

Love’s only played in 10 NFL games and has just 50 completions to his name, but LaFleur and the Packers are prepared to let him start.

“We are excited about Jordan (Love),” LaFleur said. “How he’s been able to progress as a quarterback, how he’s matured as a man. It’s gonna be a different role for him certainly. I think we all have to temper our expectations for him. It’s different when you’re going into a game versus when you’re starting a game. It’s gonna be a process, but it’s gonna be exciting for him and for us.”

The Packers have been spoiled by great quarterbacks. They went from one Hall of Famer in Brett Favre to a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers from 1992-2022.

Now it’s Love’s turn to play for a franchise with a legacy of superb quarterback production, and the Packers coach is confident Love is prepared for the task ahead in what will soon be a new era in Green Bay once Rodgers is officially traded.

“Certainly have seen his performance in practice. His mechanics, his decisions, his timing within the pass game and I think his accuracy, which is always what we grade the quarterback on. I think he’s come a long way,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s gonna be a work in progress quite frankly. We are going to have to be very intentional about what we ask him to do and about what we ask our guys to do. There’s gonna be a lot of new pieces ... It’s gonna be a fun process for all of us.”

