Packers coach Matt LaFleur sits down with NFL Network

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur sat down with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network for a quick interview after Thursday’s practice.

Here are a few highlights:

— On 2023 Packers: “I see a lot of growth, and I see it every day…I like the mentality of this team.”

— On live tackling drills: Important for young players to feel the physicality of NFL before preseason games.

— On Jordan Love: “I just love his presence, his poise.”

— On first-year expectations: “It’s more than just Jordan Love. It’s the receiers, the tight ends, it’s how do we block for him, it’s how are we running the football? We’ve got two great backs, we’ve got most of our experience in the backfield and up front, how do we lean into that? How do we get these other guys to come along? There’s a lot of youth there. There’s a lot of excitement with that. We can see the talent, how do we harness that talent? How do we put these guys in great situations so they can go out there and show what they can do?”

— On Christian Watson: Important for him to be healthy during the offseason and into training camp. Once again commented on his intelligence. “He’s got all the tools that you look for.”

— On Luke Musgrave: “He can run. I was teasing the receivers the other day… He was the fastest guy on the offense (by GPS tracking)… He’s an exciting young prospect that has a lot of potential in that body. We’ve got to get it out of him.”

— On New York Jets: “Green Bay East.” Cares a lot about many people in the Jets organization.

From Inside Training Camp: My interview with #Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who talks expectations for Jordan Love, the high upside of Christian Watson and the fastest man in camp — 6-6, 253-pound rookie TE Luke Musgrave. pic.twitter.com/x7OtQQeOn2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2023

