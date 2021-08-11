Packers coach Matt LaFleur returns fire with playful jab at Falcons coach Arthur Smith

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur had his rebuttal all lined up and waiting for Arthur Smith.

Smith, a friend of LaFleur’s who is now the coach of the Atlanta Falcons, teased LaFleur on Tuesday for taking so much time looking in the mirror before games.

It was LaFleur’s turn to fire back on Wednesday.

“I’m honored he would think of me, first of all,” LaFleur said, smiling. “Arthur and I did share a locker room in Tennessee, so. Yeah, I might have been looking in the mirror, getting my clothes right while he was trying to get his hair right with that Just For Men.”

Just for Men products are often used by men with graying hair.

“You guys know he’s younger than me, right?” LaFleur said while removing his hat and revealing his own gray-free hair.

LaFleur wasn’t joking about the age of the two coaches. He is 41 years old. Smith is 39.

Props to the playcall and execution on LaFleur’s rebuttal.

Smith worked under LaFleur while he was the offensive coordinator of the Titans in 2018. He then took over playcalling duties after LaFleur left for Green Bay in 2019, and now he’s running the show in Atlanta.

The two coaches have remained close.

“Arthur’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said.

We’ll see if Smith has his own rebuttal for LaFleur’s return jab.

