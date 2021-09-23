Packers coach Matt LaFleur raves about Nick Bosa, Fred Warner

LaFleur has high praise for Bosa, Warner ahead of Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There will be a handful of players for both teams, who will likely change the course of the game Sunday between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are two of those players.

The 49ers' defense is a daunting opponent for any opposing offense, and this week, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense will face the likes of Bosa, Warner and a hungry San Francisco defense.

Packers coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur has both Bosa and Warner on his mind as he prepares to face the 49ers' defense Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

“He can wreck a game," LaFleur said of Bosa Thursday afternoon. "He’s an elite rusher, you can really feel his ability to get off the football. But I think he’s really violent, obviously in the pass game. He’s really disruptive also in the run game. All of that is not only a credit to the player but a credit to their scheme in terms of how they stress their get-off off the football."

LaFleur went on to credit 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for the overall success of the unit.

"Their defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, I have a lot of respect for him," LaFleur added. "I know he’s had a lot of experience going against the Green Bay Packers from his time in Detroit. He does a great job, and they have great players and it really compliments itself really well.”

Working the middle of the field Sunday night will be Warner, San Francisco's star linebacker, who LaFleur believes is one of, if not the best in the league at his position.

“Fred [Warner], he’s a stud, man," LaFleur said. He just makes play after play after play and he’s just so physical, so fast, he’s so smart. He can diagnose things so quickly, and he’s the leader of that defense. I think he is (if he’s not the best linebacker) he’s right there with the top. Personally, I don't know of many better than him.”

LaFleur will certainly have his hands full scheming up plays against Bosa, Warner and the 49ers' defense. On the flip side, the 49ers' defense will be tasked with facing off against Rodgers (last year's MVP), receiver Davante Adams, and running back Aaron Jones. For both teams, this will certainly be one of their biggest tests of the season.

We'll wait and see how LaFleur's offense fares against the Bosa and Warner-led 49ers defense.

