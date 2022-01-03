Packers, coach Matt LaFleur make NFL history during win over Vikings

Sunday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Green Bay Packers.

The 37-10 victory created history-making moments for both the team and head coach.

The Packers improved to 13-3 entering the final game of the regular season. With Sunday night’s win, they became the first team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in three straight seasons,

The Packers have won five straight games and will finish the season next Sunday in Detroit against the Lions.

Matt LaFleur became the winningest coach in NFL history over his first three seasons. He is 39-9 overall in the regular season since taking over in 2019. The Packers have had a first-round bye in the postseason in all three of his seasons as coach.

The Packers can get to 14-3 – and LaFleur to 40 wins – in Detroit next week.

