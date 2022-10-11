Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains pivotal three-and-out sequence vs. Giants

A turning point of the Green Bay Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants arrived during a pivotal three-and-out sequence from the Packers offense after the Giants tied the game at 20-20. Aaron Rodgers threw three straight completions and the Packers punted the ball back to the Giants, who promptly drove down the field for the go-ahead (and game-winning) score.

So, what happened? Why three passes?

Coach Matt LaFleur provided some explanations for the thought process on Monday. In short, the Giants dared the Packers to pass, and despite three good playcalls, the execution needed in the passing game just wasn’t there.

“In hindsight, here’s the deal, 1st-and-10, you get single-high, you call a play to attack the single-high,” LaFleur said.

The Packers ran a combination route with Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs to the right of the formation, with Doubs clearing space and Lazard running the slot fade. A staple concept for the Packers passing game (see: 32-yard catch from Lazard vs. Patriots). LaFleur thought there was illegal contact from the defender on Lazard, which messed up the timing of the play. Rodgers’ throw sailed over Lazard’s head and fell harmlessly incomplete. Lazard clearly wanted a penalty.

“Allen did get bumped into,” LaFleur said.

No flags.

Now it’s 2nd-and-10. Run to get a few yards? Or throw for the best chance at a big play? The Packers had both on, but Rodgers picked the pass against an 8-man box and man coverage.

“Second down, we called a run-pass option, or a can play, where if they wanted to load the box up and dare us to throw the football, which they did quite a bit, then we’re going to take that opportunity,” LaFleur said.

The Packers called the same play that resulted in an explosive play for Doubs earlier in the game.

“We felt like we had a premier play,” LaFleur said.

Once again, the Giants played man-to-man coverage with a single high safety. Randall Cobb lined up in the slot against an undrafted cornerback playing his fourth NFL game.

Story continues

“This time, we had Cobby on the through route. It was one-on-one,” LaFleur said.

The cornerback made a nice play and Cobb couldn’t finish the completion. Had he made the catch, an explosive play was not only possible but likely. In fact, he had only the safety to beat.

The play was one the Packers had used successfully in the recent past.

“That’s a play that we ran on 3rd-and-1 in overtime versus New England and we got a key completion. It’s OK when it works out and it’s not OK when it doesn’t. That’s just the nature of our game.”

Should the Packers have run the ball on second down?

“You have to put your guys in the best position possible to pick up a first down. I felt confident about the play. I’ve got confidence that we’re going to execute that play 9 out of 10 times,” LaFleur said.

On third down, the Packers faced a blitz and didn’t handle it well, and Rodgers’ throw to Lazard deep down the field wasn’t completed. Lazard had one-on-one but was unable to come back to the ball and make the play against a smaller corner.

The result was 4th-and-10 and a punt. The drive took up only 26 seconds of game time.

LaFleur: “I understand that going into it, you’re going to have to stand up here today and answer for that, and I’m perfectly fine with that, as long as our process and our thought process is in the right spot. Unfortunately, from a results standpoint, it didn’t work out.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire