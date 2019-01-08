New Packers coach Matt LaFleur expected to keep Mike Pettine

The benefit of being the first team in a cycle to hire a head coach is getting a jump-start on hiring a staff.

And for new Packers coach Matt LaFleur, that could come quickly.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, LaFleur is expected to retain Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

The decision is a smart one for the 39-year-old LaFleur, who has no experience as a head coach at any level. Since his focus will be on Aaron Rodgers and the offense, pairing him with a veteran on the other side of the ball allows him to learn on the job with a substantial safety net.

The Packers were 18th in total defense and 22nd in scoring last year, but Pettine earned positive marks within the organization, and was reportedly on the short list of possible assistants LaFleur presented in his interview with the Packers.

Interim head coach Joe Philbin likely also has a place on LaFleur’s staff, according to the report.