Packers coach doesn't know if Aaron Rodgers will show up for mandatory veteran minicamp next week

Olivia Reiner, Packers News
·1 min read
GREEN BAY -- A key date for disgruntled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is quickly approaching: June 8.

That marks the start of mandatory veteran minicamp, the first session of the offseason program with required attendance. While in theory, Rodgers must show up for the three-day camp, head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday he doesn’t know if Rodgers will.

“It's important that we have all our guys, and certainly we'd love him to be here and hopefully we'll see him Tuesday,” LaFleur said.

The fine associated with missing mandatory minicamp won’t likely make a 16-year NFL veteran quarterback’s wallet bleed out. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the league can fine a player up to $93,085 for missing all three days of minicamp.

Aaron Rodgers&#39; days in green and gold might be numbered.
Aaron Rodgers' days in green and gold might be numbered.

Rodgers has missed all of the voluntary offseason program to this point, and while attendance isn't required, he hasn’t skipped these sessions in previous years. His motivation for sitting out seems to stem from frustration with the organization’s “philosophy,” as referenced in his SportsCenter appearance last week.

LANDING SPOTS?: Where could Aaron Rodgers land if he splits with Packers? Ranking all 31 options

OPINION: Packers must weigh risk vs. reward of mending fences with Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is not the only veteran Packers player to miss the voluntary offseason program – several wide receivers, including Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess have not been present at organized team activities (OTAs).

“Just speaking from a friend standpoint, I just miss one of my friends just like I miss Allen, Davante,” tight end Robert Tonyan said of Rodgers. “It is optional, and I do wish one of my favorite teammates and friends on the team was here.”

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers' status for Packers mandatory veteran minicamp uncertain

    They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net 'tweener and hit the ball out. This match bathed in sunshine Monday meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory.