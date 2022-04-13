How can Packers close gap with Rams and Buccaneers? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde begin the podcast with a tribute to Dwayne Haskins, who tragically passed away at the age of 24 in Florida last weekend. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher both sounded off on the transfer portal... from very different perspectives this week. What is the right way to go about the new landscape in college sports? The guys also break down Arch Manning's surprise trip to UVA, Jim Harbaugh inviting Colin Kaepernick to the UM spring game, and a debate about good old-fashioned hate between two neighboring states.