Packers clocked rookie WR Jayden Reed at 4.37 in the 40-yard dash

The Green Bay Packers clocked receiver Jayden Reed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash before taking him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The impressive straight-line speed is one part of why the Packers think Reed can play both in the slot and on the perimeter at the next level.

“He’s strong and he’s fast. He’s got exceptional strength for a smaller-framed player. And then he can run. He’s got good tempo. I believe we had him at 4.37,” vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “More importantly, he plays fast. He’s quick. He can get out of breaks. Obviously outside the numbers, speed comes into play, but inside, he’s strong and he can get in and out of breaks, which will help him get separation.”

The Packers think Reed’s versatility and speed make him an ideal complement to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, two other speedsters who can threaten deep but also play inside.

Reed was officially timed at 4.45 seconds in the 40 at the combine, but the Packers generally prefer their own measurements on players.

Among receivers, a time of 4.37 seconds would have ranked tied for the third-fastest in the 40 at the combine.

According to Relative Athletic Score, 4.37 seconds at 191 pounds (pro day weight) puts Reed in the 97th percentile for speed.

While quickness is king from the slot, speed rules on the outside, where a receiver must threaten down the field to soften coverages and create separation on a variety of routes.

“I do think he’s very good in the slot, but I do think because of his speed he’ll be able to play outside,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

Reed caught 11 passes thrown 20 yards or more in the air last season.

The speed is also a factor on returns. At Michigan State and Western Michigan, Reed returned three punts for scores. The Packers believe he will give them another special teams option, especially on punt returns.

The Packers are building one of the fastest offenses in football, especially in the passing game. Watson (4.36), Reed (4.37), Bo Melton (4.34) and Jeff Cotton (4.38) all ran under 4.4, Doubs and Samori Toure both ran in the 4.4-range at pro days and rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave (4.61) and Tucker Kraft (4.68) both ran fast times at the combine.

