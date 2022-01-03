Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC with dominant win over Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference for the second consecutive season.

Matt LaFleur’s team improved to 13-3 and clinched the top seed in the conference with a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Securing the No. 1 seed gives the Packers a first-round bye in the postseason and homefield advantage through the NFC playoffs. Under the new playoff format, the Packers will be the only team in the NFC to have a first-round bye.

Green Bay finishes the 2021 regular season next Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Packers wouldn’t play again until the NFC Divisional Round when they’d face the lowest remaining seed at Lambeau Field.

The Packers clinched the NFC North title for the third consecutive season last month. Securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC was the next goal on the list.

Mission accomplished. Now, the path to the Super Bowl runs through Lambeau Field in the NFC.

As the No. 1 seed last season, the Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.