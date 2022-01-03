Packers can clinch No. 1 seed in NFC with win over Vikings

The table is set.

The Green Bay Packers can officially clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals provided a big assist in the late afternoon timeslot, holding on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys, now 11-5, cannot tie the Packers if Matt LaFleur’s team gets to 13 wins, and Green Bay holds tiebreakers over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, who are both 12-4.

The No. 1 seed would provide the Packers with the only first-round bye in the NFC and homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. It would also make the Packers’ Week 18 visit to Detroit to play the Lions inconsequential in terms of playoff seeding.

The Packers can also officially eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention with a win.

The double whammy is possible for LaFleur’s team. Beat the Vikings in primetime at Lambeau Field, and the No. 1 seed is locked up and the rival Vikings are staying home come playoff time.