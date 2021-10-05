Packers climb again, now back in top 10 of USA TODAY NFL power rankings

The Green Bay Packers are finally back in the top 10 of the USA TODAY NFL power rankings. Matt LaFleur’s team has won three straight games, including Sunday’s 27-17 win over the free-falling Pittsburgh Steelers, and now sits at No. 10 entering Week 5.

The Packers started the season at No. 4 but dropped significantly following a season-opening defeat to the Saints. Since then, the Packers rebounded with wins over the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Steelers in consecutive weeks, leading the climb back up the rankings.

The Steelers are now 1-3 and dropped to No. 22. The 49ers, after losing again Sunday, fell again to No. 19. And the winless Lions are No. 30.

Four NFC teams are in the top five of the rankings: The Arizona Cardinals (No. 1), Los Angeles Rams (No. 2), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 3) and Dallas Cowboys (No. 5). But the Packers are currently the fifth-highest ranked NFC team.

The Vikings, at No. 17, are the next closest NFC North team to the Packers in the rankings.

The Packers play the upstart Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The AFC North-leading Bengals are the 14th ranked team.

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

Week 5: No. 10

List