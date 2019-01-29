Packers' Clay Matthews reveals his pick for Super Bowl LIII

Sorry to burst your bubble, Patriots haters – a guy who knows a thing or two about Super Bowls (and great quarterbacks) says there's no use betting against them.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who has spent his entire career alongside Aaron Rodgers and won a Super Bowl with him in 2011, is picking New England to win Super Bowl LIII.

"The amount of experience they've had and how they've been able to stay on top is truly remarkable," he told AOL.com. "Even in the losses they've had in the Super Bowl, they haven't been blowouts."

Scroll to continue with content Ad





That may not be what Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will be starting in his ninth Super Bowl, wants to hear. Brady and his teammates embraced the team's brief role as an underdog this postseason – but New England is the favorite to win on Sunday.

"It's always hard to bet against them when it's in the Super Bowl," Matthews said of Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, specifically.

Matthews did, however, commend the "young firepower" of the Los Angeles Rams, whose quarterback, Jared Goff, was just seven years old when Brady defeated the then-St. Louis Rams for his first Super Bowl ring in 2002.

The big game on Sunday will be a battle of young versus old – but Matthews, a veteran himself, is siding with experience.